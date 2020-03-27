Catholic World News

Leading Polish prelate entrusts nation to Sacred Heart of Jesus, Immaculate Heart of Mary

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On March 25, Portugal and Spain were also consecrated to the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart.

