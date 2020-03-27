Catholic World News

‘It is the hour of contemplative life,’ Cardinal Ouellet tells Poor Clares

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, PSS, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops since 2010, has written a letter to Mother Chiara Agnese Acquadro, abbess of the Protomonastery of St. Clare in Assisi.

