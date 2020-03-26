Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke writes message on combating CO19

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to insist that the regulations of the State, also for the good of the State, recognize the distinct importance of places of worship, especially in time of national and international crisis,” Cardinal Raymond Burke in a message on CO19. “In the past, in fact, governments have understood, above all, the importance of the faith, prayer and worship of the people to overcome a pestilence.”

