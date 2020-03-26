Catholic World News

Portugal, Spain consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Immaculate Heart of Mary

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The consecration took place on March 25 at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Fatima.

