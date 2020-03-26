Catholic World News

Indianapolis archbishop: No requests for Confession unless one is in danger of death

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Asking would-be penitents to “rely on perfect contrition,” Archbishop Charles Thompson said that “the reality of our situation is dangerous and unsafe for many right now. If regularly scheduled opportunities for confession were hosted, then that would create opportunities for people to put themselves in harm’s way by potentially putting them in dangerous contact with others.”

