Catholic ethicists, lawyers sound alarm about rationing of scarce health resources

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Decisions regarding the critical care of patients during the current crisis must not discriminate on the basis of disability or age,” the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund and the Thomas More Society said in a statement.

