Catholic World News

Pope leads worldwide prayer for protection

March 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At noon on March 25, the feast of the Annunciation, Pope Francis asked the faithful all around the world to join him in praying the Our Father for protection against the coronavirus epidemic. In his regular weekly public audience earlier, the Pontiff had praised health-care workers who, in caring for others in need, mirror the Virgin Mary’s visit to help her cousin Elizabeth. Pope Francis said that the Annunciation is a reminder of the sanctity of life—a reminder that is particularly important today—and remarked: “The message of the encyclical Evangelium Vitae is therefore more timely than ever.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!