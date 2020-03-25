Catholic World News

New Vatican directives for Easter Triduum without congregations

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship has issued new directives for the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week and the Easter Triduum in the absence of a congregation, in countries where the coronavirus epidemic has prompted restrictions on public ceremonies. The directives include a suggestion that a special prayer those who are sick may be added to the Universal Prayer in Good Friday services.

