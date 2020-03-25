Catholic World News

Kerala priest arrested after celebrating funeral Mass

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) is 55% Hindu, 27% Muslim, and 18% Christian. In light of coronavirus restrictions, Father Pauly Padayatty “asked [the family] to respect the allowed limit of participants, but then in the end more than 100 people showed up.”

