World Council of Churches, Anglican leader welcome Pope’s call to pray the Lord’s Prayer together

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On March 22, Pope Francis asked all Christians to pray the Our Father on March 25 at noon Rome time (7:00 AM Eastern time). Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury has lent his support to the initiative, as has Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, the head of the World Council of Churches, to which 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong.

