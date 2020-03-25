Catholic World News

3 Brooklyn priests contract COVID-19

March 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Brooklyn

CWN Editor's Note: “Three priests have confirmed cases of the coronavirus at churches in Brooklyn and Queens,” the diocese tweeted—without announcing the priests’ names.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

