COVID-19 claims its first Polish priest
March 25, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Father Henryk Borzecki, 68, died in Pulawy, a city of 50,000 in eastern Poland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
