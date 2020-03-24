Catholic World News
First US clergy fatality from COVID-19 is a deacon in Washington
March 24, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Brother John-Sebastian Laird-Hammond, 59, was a Franciscan friar and permanent deacon.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
