Pope, at Mass, prays for those suffering economically from the pandemic

March 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching on John 4:43-54, the Gospel of the March 23, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to pray with faith, perseverance, and courage (video). The Pope invited those watching the Mass to recite an act of spiritual communion by Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val (1865-1930), whose sainthood cause was opened in 1953. The Mass concluded with Eucharistic adoration and Benediction.

