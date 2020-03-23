Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese closes newspaper, lays off entire staff

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has closed down its diocesan newspaper, laying off the entire staff. Employees of the Pittsburgh Catholic were informed on a conference call that their jobs would be terminated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

