Theme of 2nd Vatican Lenten sermon: Mary during the public life of Jesus

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, did not preach the first Lenten sermon because of illness. Father Cantalamessa is scheduled to record three Lenten sermons whose overall theme is “’Near the cross of Jesus stood His mother’ (John 19:25): Mary in the Paschal mystery of Christ.”

