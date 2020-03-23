Catholic World News

+Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk, 85

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The former president of the National Conference of Catholic Bishops (1989-1992) was ordained to the priesthood in 1959 and became auxiliary bishop of Cincinnati (1974-1982) and Archbishop of Cincinnati (1982-2009). Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angles, current president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that Archbishop Pilarczyk “was known as a shepherd close to his flock. The Archbishop led during challenging times but sought reconciliation and reform with humility.”

