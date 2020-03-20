Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal urges religious to obey civil leaders on epidemic measures

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Congregation for Religious has encouraged men and women religious to abide by government restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz wrote that “the most effective witness we can give is first of all a serene and committed obedience to what is demanded by those who govern us.”

