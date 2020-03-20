Catholic World News

Bolivia: Church suspends liturgy, but elections still scheduled

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Bolivia, the Catholic Church has suspended celebration of all public liturgies. But the country’s political leaders still plan to hold elections in early May.

