Vatican: general absolution may be allowed during epidemic emergency

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that because of the “grave necessity” caused by the coronavirus epidemic, diocesan bishops may authorize the use of general absolution. The Apostolic Penitentiary said diocesan bishops may also instruct their priests on how to administer individual absolution safely under the current special circumstances.

