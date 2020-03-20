Catholic World News

‘Do not be afraid,’ Pope says in new interview

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “God supports us in many ways,” Pope Francis told journalist Domenico Agasso, Jr. in a phone interview. “God gives us strength and closeness; in the same way He did with the disciples who asked for help in the storm. Or when He gave His hand to Pietro who was drowning.”

