‘We cannot stop serving those who need it most,’ Venezeualan cardinal says

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The work of priests, that of visiting the sick, in hospitals or wherever they are, is a task that committed priests and lay people are willing to continue to do, taking all the necessary precautions,” said Cardinal Baltazar Porras.

