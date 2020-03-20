Catholic World News

We entrust ourselves to St. Joseph’s intercession, Pope says in video message to Italian Catholics

March 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in a video message prior to the joint recitation of the Rosary by Italian Catholics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!