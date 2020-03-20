Catholic World News

Jerusalem on lockdown

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Nothing is open: the airport is closed, no more foreigners enter, only the Israelis returning home or foreigners who have residency,” said Sobhy Makhoul, who leads the Christian Media Center. “And at the entrance they are subjected to quarantine.”

