Australian archbishop: keep Catholic schools open

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a break from a now-familiar pattern, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney has said that Catholic schools should remain open. He explained that government leaders in the state of New South Wales believe that keeping the schools open is the best way to address the public-health emergency brought on by the epidemic.

