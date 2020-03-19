Catholic World News

ACLU sues ‘sanctuary cities for the unborn’

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Seven communities in east Texas—Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary, and Wells—have approved abortion bans.

