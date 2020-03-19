Catholic World News
ACLU sues ‘sanctuary cities for the unborn’
March 19, 2020
Continue to this story on The Federalist
CWN Editor's Note: Seven communities in east Texas—Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary, and Wells—have approved abortion bans.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
