Turn this crisis into an opportunity, Vatican official urges priests

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Invent something to communicate with your faithful; turn this moment of trial, great worry and crisis into an opportunity,” Cardinal Beniamino Stella, prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, told priests.

