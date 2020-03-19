Catholic World News

Nuns declare worldwide day of prayer, solidarity for those affected by coronavirus

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is a special time for prayer and for witnessing through practical solidarity and awareness, our responsibly to care for one another” the International Union of Superiors General said. “This extraordinary time provides space for acts of generosity and expressions of gratitude especially to whose who are in the front line caring for the sick and those engaged in research projects searching for remedies, and those at work in the public services.”

