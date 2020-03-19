Catholic World News

Catholic organizations call on DHS to remove barriers to immigrants’ healthcare access

March 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Charities USA

CWN Editor's Note: A committee chairman the US Conference of Catholic Bishops joined the leaders of Catholic Charities USA, the Catholic Health Association, and the Catholic Legal Immigration Network in signing the letter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!