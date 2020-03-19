Catholic World News

Pope urges Italy’s Catholics to pray Rosary together on March 19

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his March 18 general audience, the Pope said, “I join in the appeal of the Italian bishops who in this health emergency have promoted a moment of prayer for the whole country. Every family, every faithful, every religious community: all united spiritually tomorrow at 9 pm in the recitation of the Rosary, with the Mysteries of Light. I will accompany you from here.”

