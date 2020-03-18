Catholic World News

Forgive others to be forgiven, Pope says at audience

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are all in debt,” Pope Francis said at this regular public audience on March 18—which was streamed from the apostolic palace, since St. Peter’s Square is closed. Continuing his reflections on the Beatitudes, the Pope concentrated on Matthew 5:7: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.” He said that in order to be forgiven, we should forgive others—which can be difficult. “It takes the grace of God; we must ask for it,” he said.

