Catholic World News

7 coronavirus cases confirmed in 2 Queens parishes

March 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Tablet (Diocese of Brooklyn)

CWN Editor's Note: At one parish, “there are six confirmed cases emanating from three gatherings of a church community group.” Another parish reported that an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion is suffering from coronavirus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!