Canada’s psychiatrists: Refusing euthanasia for mentally ill is ‘discrimination’
March 18, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “Patients with a psychiatric illness should not be discriminated against solely on the basis of their disability, and should have available the same options regarding MAiD [medical aid in dying, i.e., euthanasia] as available to all patients,” the Canadian Psychiatric Association said in a new position statement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:30 AM ET USA
Position 3: "Psychiatrists will be mindful of the medical ethical principles as they relate to MAiD. They should not allow personal opinion or bias to sway patients who wish to consider MAiD as an option for addressing irremediable conditions." As we well know, atheists consider religion to be either personal opinion or mental illness. The reality in Canada is that the most educated there are suffering from mental illness: a willful refusal to accept reality and move out of their fantasy world.