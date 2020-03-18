Catholic World News

Canada’s psychiatrists: Refusing euthanasia for mentally ill is ‘discrimination’

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Patients with a psychiatric illness should not be discriminated against solely on the basis of their disability, and should have available the same options regarding MAiD [medical aid in dying, i.e., euthanasia] as available to all patients,” the Canadian Psychiatric Association said in a new position statement.

