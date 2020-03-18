Catholic World News

Pope, in newspaper interview, encourages families to show concrete gestures of love

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During a March 15 walking pilgrimage to two Roman shrines, “I asked the Lord to stop the epidemic: Lord, stop it with your hand,” the Pope told Italian journalist Paolo Rodari. “We must rediscover the concreteness of little things, small gestures of attention we can offer those close to us, our family, our friends. We must understand that in small things lies our treasure.”

