Vatican official: ‘We are going through the dark night of the soul’

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are going through the ‘dark night of the soul,’—the meaning we had given to [a] lot of things is vanishing,” said Bishop Mario Grech, Pro-Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. “Yet the bright side of this experience is that it can offer us a deeper sense of purpose and connectedness.”

