Lourdes shrine closes for the first time in its history
March 18, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Blessed Virgin Mary first appeared to St. Bernadette Soubirous at Lourdes on February 11, 1858.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
