Catholic World News

147 US dioceses have suspended all public Masses

March 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: By 11:30 PM on March 17, 147 of the nation’s 177 Latin-rite dioceses had suspended public Masses. Readers are encouraged to seek the latest information from their own dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!