Over 10,000 Christians killed, 50 clerics kidnapped in Nigeria since 2015

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At least 50 Catholic clergymen have been kidnapped in Nigeria since 2015, and 20 have been killed, a Nigerian NGO reports. Over the same period an estimated 11,500 to 12,000 Christians have been killed. Church leaders have vigorously protested that the nation’s government, which took power in 2015, has failed to provide security for Christians.

