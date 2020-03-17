Catholic World News

Half of US seminarians in Rome return home

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Those whose bishops and vocation directors desired their students to come home were allowed,” said Father Peter Harman, rector of the Pontifical North American College.

