Public Masses suspended in additional European nations

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The public celebration of the Mass has ow been suspended in Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Slovakia, Malta, Austria, and Ireland, according to the report.

