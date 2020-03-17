Catholic World News

El Salvador cardinal placed under quarantine

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Nayib Bukele said that Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez was being isolated for 30 days because he was returning to a trip from Italy. The Archdiocese of San Salvador, however, stated that he was returning from a parish retreat in Texas.

