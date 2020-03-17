Catholic World News

Mexican bishops suspend Sunday Masses

March 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on CEM (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: “Parish activities such as catechism classes are also suspended along with retreats,” a freelance reporter notes. “Churches will stay open for prayer and adoration, tho[ugh] priests will still say Mass in private–with the celebrations streamed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!