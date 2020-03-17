Catholic World News

Reporting system to record abuse complaints against US bishops becomes operational

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], his May 2019 motu proprio addressing sexual abuse, Pope Francis mandated the establishment of these reporting mechanisms throughout the Church within a year.

