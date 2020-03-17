Catholic World News

Shrines in Israel remain open: no more than 10 people may visit at a time

March 17, 2020

Continue to this story on Custodia Terrae Sanctae

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Land’s shrines are entrusted to the Franciscan superior (Custos), who issued new guidelines on March 16.

