Catholic World News

Vatican officials meet, plan measures to counter coronavirus spread

March 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Roman Curia met on March 13, in a special session chaired by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, to discuss the measures Vatican offices should take to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A brief statement issued after the meeting said that “the dicasteries ane entities of the Holy See and Vatican City-State will remain open,” while implementing measures to protect public health.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!