Papal almoner defies ban, opens Rome church

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, defied an order from the Rome diocese and opened his titular church, Santa Maria Immacolata, on March 13. “It is an act of disobedience,” the cardinal said, indicating that he refused to close the church. “It did not happen under fascism, it did not happen under the Russian or Soviet rule in Poland,” he observed. He said that he hoped other priests would follow his example.

Later in the day the Rome diocese rolled back its order to close churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

