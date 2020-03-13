Catholic World News

Size of Masses in Holy Land limited to 100 people

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite everyone, especially the religious and the community of Nazareth, to pray to the Virgin Mary [for] their fellow citizen, to entrust to her the needs, sufferings, and hopes of those directly and indirectly affected by this malevolence, praying together, especially in the family, the holy rosary for this particular intention every day,” said Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

