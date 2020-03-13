Catholic World News

Poland’s bishops dispense elderly from Mass attendance, call for additional Confession, adoration times

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church has served the sick and needy for two thousand years, even in times of epidemics, without abandoning the sacraments and preaching,” the bishops said in their statement.

