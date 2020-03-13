Catholic World News

USCCB statement: prayers for those affected by coronvirus, encouragement to lawmakers

March 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The statement was issued by Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!