Catholic World News

Survey shows low Mass attendance among Argentina’s Catholics

March 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Although two-thirds of Argentina’s people identify themselves as Catholics, only 16% of the Catholics attend Mass weekly, a broad new survey has shown. Nearly half (49%) of the self-identified Catholics report that they attend Mass less than once a month. The survey also showed widespread misunderstanding of the Church’s role; half of the respondents said that the main goal of the Church is to support priests and religious.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!